LANCO Stream New Song 'Born to Love You'

"Sonically, 'Born To Love You' is one of my favorite songs on the record because it's really the bridge between the two different aspects of Hallelujah Nights," frontman Brandon Lancaster explained to American Songwriter. "It starts out a bit laid back and builds into this real rocking and up-tempo song that reflects the lyrics.

"In an anthemic way, it's an ode to the path hometowns set out for you and the different experiences we go through that lead to finding someone who is literally your reason for being here." Watch a performance video of "Born to Love You" here.