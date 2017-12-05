The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Release 'Forget Me Not' Video

The new record will be entitled "Sleepwalkers" and is scheduled to be released on February 9th. Fallon filmed the new "Forget Me Not Video" in a intimate club setting with some of his fans. Watch the clip here.

Fallon will be hitting the road supporting the new album with his backing band The Howling Weather. They will first head to Europe in late February for a headline tour featuring support from Dave Hause.

That leg will be wrapped up on March 11th in Belfast and after they take a couple weeks off they will launch a North American tour on Match 27th in Atlanta, GA at Terminal West.

Ruston Kelly will be opening act through the April 15th show in St. Louis, MO and Caitlin Rose will taking over the support slot beginning on April 17th in Minneapolis through the final show of the trek on May 2nd in Brooklyn, NY.

Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather European Tour Dates:

02/20 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

02/21 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

02/22 - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC

02/23 - London, UK - Koko

02/24 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

02/25 - Bristol, UK - SWX

02/27 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma

02/28 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall

03/01 - Berlin, DE - Astra

03/02 - Vienna, AU - Arena

03/03 - Nurnberg, DE - Lowensaal

03/04 - Munich, DE - Theaterfabrik

03/06 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

03/08 - Newcastle, UK - The Boiler Shop

03/09 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Beckett University

03/10 - Dublin, IE - Olympia Theatre

03/11 - Belfast, IE - The Limelight

North American Dates:

03/27 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

03/28 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

03/29 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

03/30 - Austin, TX - Emo's

03/31 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater

04/02 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

04/03 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

04/04 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

04/06 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater

04/07 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

04/09 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

04/10 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

04/11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

04/12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

04/13 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theater

04/14 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

04/15 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

04/17 - Minneapolis, MN - Music Hall Minneapolis

04/18 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

04/19 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

04/20 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

04/21 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

04/22 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

04/24 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

04/25 - Rochester, NY -Anthology

04/26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's

04/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

04/28 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club

04/29 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

05/01 - Boston, MA, - Royale

05/02 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel