antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Release 'Forget Me Not' Video
12-05-2017
.
Brian Fallon

The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon has released a brand new music video for the track "Forget Me Not." The song is the first single from his forthcoming solo album.

The new record will be entitled "Sleepwalkers" and is scheduled to be released on February 9th. Fallon filmed the new "Forget Me Not Video" in a intimate club setting with some of his fans. Watch the clip here.

Fallon will be hitting the road supporting the new album with his backing band The Howling Weather. They will first head to Europe in late February for a headline tour featuring support from Dave Hause.

That leg will be wrapped up on March 11th in Belfast and after they take a couple weeks off they will launch a North American tour on Match 27th in Atlanta, GA at Terminal West.

Ruston Kelly will be opening act through the April 15th show in St. Louis, MO and Caitlin Rose will taking over the support slot beginning on April 17th in Minneapolis through the final show of the trek on May 2nd in Brooklyn, NY.

Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather European Tour Dates:
02/20 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
02/21 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
02/22 - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC
02/23 - London, UK - Koko
02/24 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
02/25 - Bristol, UK - SWX
02/27 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma
02/28 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall
03/01 - Berlin, DE - Astra
03/02 - Vienna, AU - Arena
03/03 - Nurnberg, DE - Lowensaal
03/04 - Munich, DE - Theaterfabrik
03/06 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
03/08 - Newcastle, UK - The Boiler Shop
03/09 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Beckett University
03/10 - Dublin, IE - Olympia Theatre
03/11 - Belfast, IE - The Limelight

North American Dates:
03/27 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
03/28 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
03/29 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
03/30 - Austin, TX - Emo's
03/31 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater
04/02 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
04/03 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
04/04 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
04/06 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater
04/07 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
04/09 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
04/10 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
04/11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
04/12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
04/13 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theater
04/14 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
04/15 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House
04/17 - Minneapolis, MN - Music Hall Minneapolis
04/18 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
04/19 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
04/20 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
04/21 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
04/22 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
04/24 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
04/25 - Rochester, NY -Anthology
04/26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's
04/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
04/28 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club
04/29 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
05/01 - Boston, MA, - Royale
05/02 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

advertisement

Brian Fallon Music, DVDs, Books and more

Brian Fallon T-shirts and Posters

More Brian Fallon News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Release 'Forget Me Not' Video

The Scandals Stream Brian Fallon Produced Song 'Hostage'

Coheed And Cambria, Good Charlotte, Brian Fallon Join Reading and Leeds

Brian Fallon Releases 'Painkillers' Video

Brian Fallon Says The Gaslight Anthem Didn't Want To Be Rock Saviors

Brian Fallon Streaming Painkillers Album Title Song

Brian Fallon Releases 'Nobody Wins' Video

Brian Fallon Streams New Song 'Steve McQueen'

Brian Fallon Releases 'A Wonderful Life' Video

The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Streams Solo Song


More Stories for Brian Fallon

Brian Fallon Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour- Stone Temple Pilots Announce First Tour With New Frontman- Guns N' Roses Star Announces Solo Album- more

Eagles Add Dates To North American Tour- Queen's Return Was Inspired By Adam Lambert- Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary- Black Sabbath- more

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Update On Cancer Status- New TV Special To Remember Tom Petty, Chuck Berry, Glen Campbell- Radiohead Address Inquest Into Drum Tech's Death- more

Page Too:
Meek Mill Deemed 'Danger To The Community' Denied Bail Request- Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together- Montgomery Gentry Announce Tour- more

Kelly Clarkson's Home Was Burglarized- DMX Takes Guilty Plea To $1.7 Million In Tax Evasion- Louis Tomlinson Streams New Single- Ed Sheeran And Beyonce Duet- more

Russell Simmons Resigns Following Sexual Assault Allegations- Selena Gomez Talks Justin Bieber and the Weeknd Relationships- Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Goes Streaming- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Announce First Tour With New Frontman

Linkin Park Release Live 'Crawling' Video Featuring Chester Bennington

Ozzy Osbourne and Godsmack Lead Music Festival Lineup

Singled Out: Amberian Dawn's Maybe

Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Don Felder Announce Spring Tour

The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Release 'Forget Me Not' Video

Royal Blood Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Former Iron Maiden Star Thunderstick Plots Live Return

Franz Ferdinand Release 'Always Ascending' Video

The Neighbourhood Stream New Track 'Scary Love'

Guns N' Roses Star Announces Solo Album

Primitive Race Honoring Chuck Mosley By Donating Album Profits

QOTSA's Josh Homme Addresses 'Villains' Backlash

Pearl Jam Announce 2018 International Tour Dates

Best Songs On U2's New Album 'Songs of Experience'

 Page Too News Stories
Meek Mill Deemed 'Danger To The Community' Denied Bail Request

Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together

Montgomery Gentry Announce Here's To You Tour

Charli XCX Teases Possible New Guest Star Filled Mixtape

Kelsea Ballerini And Morgan Evans Married This Past Weekend

Hailee Steinfeld Releases 'Let Me Go' Music Video

DJ Khaled's Crazy 42nd Birthday Party Hosted By Diddy

Anderson .Paak Joined by Raphael Saadiq At 'Paak House' Show

Sam Smith Makes Humanitarian Trip to Jordan

Elton John Mourns The Death Of His Mother

Britney Spears Celebrates Her Birthday With Elvis Presley Cover

Madonna To Appear On Live with Kelly and Ryan

Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' Ignites Dance Party On New York Subway

Country Music Grammy Awards Snub In Major Categories

Lady Gaga Helps Hurricane Harvey Victims While In Houston

LL Cool J Makes Kennedy Center History

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.