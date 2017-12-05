The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Release 'Forget Me Not' Video

The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon has released a brand new music video for the track "Forget Me Not." The song is the first single from his forthcoming solo album.
The new record will be entitled "Sleepwalkers" and is scheduled to be released on February 9th. Fallon filmed the new "Forget Me Not Video" in a intimate club setting with some of his fans. Watch the clip here.
Fallon will be hitting the road supporting the new album with his backing band The Howling Weather. They will first head to Europe in late February for a headline tour featuring support from Dave Hause.
That leg will be wrapped up on March 11th in Belfast and after they take a couple weeks off they will launch a North American tour on Match 27th in Atlanta, GA at Terminal West.
Ruston Kelly will be opening act through the April 15th show in St. Louis, MO and Caitlin Rose will taking over the support slot beginning on April 17th in Minneapolis through the final show of the trek on May 2nd in Brooklyn, NY.
Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather European Tour Dates:
02/20 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
02/21 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
02/22 - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC
02/23 - London, UK - Koko
02/24 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
02/25 - Bristol, UK - SWX
02/27 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma
02/28 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall
03/01 - Berlin, DE - Astra
03/02 - Vienna, AU - Arena
03/03 - Nurnberg, DE - Lowensaal
03/04 - Munich, DE - Theaterfabrik
03/06 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
03/08 - Newcastle, UK - The Boiler Shop
03/09 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Beckett University
03/10 - Dublin, IE - Olympia Theatre
03/11 - Belfast, IE - The Limelight
North American Dates:
03/27 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
03/28 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
03/29 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
03/30 - Austin, TX - Emo's
03/31 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater
04/02 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
04/03 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
04/04 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
04/06 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater
04/07 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
04/09 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
04/10 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
04/11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
04/12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
04/13 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theater
04/14 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
04/15 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House
04/17 - Minneapolis, MN - Music Hall Minneapolis
04/18 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
04/19 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
04/20 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
04/21 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
04/22 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
04/24 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
04/25 - Rochester, NY -Anthology
04/26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's
04/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
04/28 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club
04/29 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
05/01 - Boston, MA, - Royale
05/02 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel