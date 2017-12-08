The Script's Mark Sheehan Gives Himself Advice

"I would save … my Goldtop Les Paul," said Sheehan. "It's a standard guitar, it's got standard pickups, it's all very standard but it's just a very well-balanced guitar that works across the board for everyone."

Sheehan, who co-founded the Irish rock trio in 2001, was also asked to share some advice he would give his younger self about playing guitar, if he could go back in time.

"Don't be so erratic, don't try to fill every piece of silence with a sound," he replied. "Chill out, remember that the silence is as important as the sound and gives the space between notes time to breathe."

He added: "And the one other thing is to be able to sing everything you can play, because A) it improves your vocals, and B) it's always good in a band to have a guitarist to do vocals. So always sing all the parts you can play." Read more here.