Charlie Puth Reveals French Montana and DJ Throttle Remixes

The French Montana remix stays faithful to Charlie's original edit, but adds a bonus verse by the rapper. He refers to Olivia Pope, Kerry Washington's character on Scandal, and echoes lyrics from the chorus. Throttle's remix rearranges the soundscape with gurgling electronic sounds and a club-ready beat.

Voicenotes is expected to drop January 19, according to Apple Music. Listen to both the French Montana remix of "How Long" and Throttle's take on the track here.