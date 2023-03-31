Charlie Puth Teams Up With Dan + Shay For 'That's Not How This Works'

Single art

(Atlantic) Charlie Puth joins forces with three-time GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-platinum duo Dan + Shay for their new song "That's Not How This Works,' out now via Atlantic Records.

Known for giving a glimpse of his creative process to his more than 21 million followers on TikTok, Puth teased the track with vignettes from his short film featuring Sabrina Carpenter, released earlier this week, while fans speculated the collaborators.

Produced and written by Puth and co-written with Dan Smyers, "That's Not How This Works" opens with soft solo vocals featuring Puth accompanied by only his piano, narrating the back-and-forth of a relationship at its end. The track continues its soft momentum as it integrates the soulful vocals and harmonies of Country duo Dan+ Shay.

Directed by Phillip R. Lopez, the official video for "That's Not How This Works", also stars singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter as Puth's love interest. Through a series of flashbacks, we see the pair navigate the high and lows of a young toxic relationship.

The new track follows the release of Puth's third studio album CHARLIE, his most personal album yet. Even before its highly anticipated release, CHARLIE surpassed two billion global streams with the releases of "I Don't Think That I Like Her," "Smells Like Me," "That's Hilarious," "Light Switch" and "Left and Right" (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) which has garnered over one billion streams alone and stands as Puth's most successful chart debut to date.

