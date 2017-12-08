Eric Clapton Shares His View On The Future Of Guitar

As it turns out, Clapton is steadfast in his belief that the guitar will indeed be around for a long, long time. Speaking to Rolling Stone for a recent interview, Clapton said, "There is always something to listen to, to aspire to, with the guitar. It is still the most flexible instrument. You can improvise on it. You have such freedom." He reiterated, "I don't think there is a limit to it."

Further underlining his point about the universal appeal of the guitar, Clapton said, "Anyone who talks about it [the guitar as a spent force] should listen to Roebuck Staples [founding guitarist of the Staples Singers]. It is so moving. And that's in the past. So it's not about what's to be. It's already there. If you can get in touch with that, you can do anything."