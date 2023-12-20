Eric Clapton Shares 'Moon River' With Jeff Beck And New Video - 2023 In Review

(fcc) Eric Clapton Shares 'Moon River' With Jeff Beck And New Video was a top 23 story of May 2023: Eric Clapton is set to release new recordings from Bushbranch/Surfdog Records. "Moon River," recorded not long before Jeff Beck's tragic passing, will be released digitally across all streaming platforms on May 12, 2023.
This release comes ahead of a series of Jeff Beck tribute shows at Royal Albert Hall in London. In addition to the digital release, Paramount will premiere an animated video with hourly rotation on MTV Live and MTV Classic, beginning at 7:00 am PT/10:00 am ET, alongside a Times Square video billboard the day of the premiere.
The double A-side "Moon River" and new song "How Could We Know" featuring Judith Hill, Simon Climie, and Daniel Santiago vinyl will be released on July 14, 2023.
Speaking on the creation of "Moon River," longtime Eric Clapton collaborator, Simon Climie, offered some insight. "In January 2022, Eric and I recorded a version which was more of a ballad - and naturally the guitar and vocals were brilliant." After mixing the song, Climie goes on to explain Jeff Beck's role on the track. "When we were happy with the track, Eric asked me to send it over to Jeff. Jeff loved it. And soon after that in the spring of 2022, Jeff added his unmistakable guitar part. It knocked us off our feet."
After Jeff Beck's passing, Eric Clapton made the decision to couple this new recording of "Moon River" on new song, "How Could We Know," featuring Judith Hill, Simon Climie, and Daniel Santiago for this special 7-inch vinyl release.
"Over the years with the festivals and albums we've worked on, there have been many stunning collaborations," says Climie, who is a vocalist on the track. I couldn't dream of a more incredible line up for "How Could We Know" than Eric Clapton, Judith Hill and Daniel Santiago."
This new release comes ahead of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival, held in Los Angeles this September.
Vinyl Credits:
SIDE A
Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck
"Moon River"
Eric Clapton - Guitar & Vocals
Jeff Beck - Electric Guitar
SIDE A
Eric Clapton feat. Judith Hill, Simon Climie & Daniel Santiago
"How Could We Know"
Eric Clapton - Acoustic Guitar
Daniel Santiago - Acoustic Guitar
Judith Hill - Vocals
Simon Climie - Vocals
David Lee Roth Details Eric Clapton Influence On Eddie Van Halen - 2023 In Review
Eric Clapton And Kurt Cobain Guitarist Lead Julien Auction
Wyatt Ellis Bringing Bluegrass To Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival
Eric Clapton and Bradley Walker Cover Willie Nelson Classic
Tommy Lee Talks 'Insane' New Motley Crue Songs- The Rolling Stones Recruit Nicholas Hoult For 'Mess It Up' Video- more
Bret Michaels and Chris Janson To Rock CMT Crossroads This Week- 2024 Metal Hall of Fame Inductees Announced- more
Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
Tommy Lee Talks 'Insane' New Motley Crue Songs
The Rolling Stones Recruit Nicholas Hoult For 'Mess It Up' Video
Issues Tap Volumes, Oceano, Sayak Das, and Nightlife For Farewell Dates
Jack Russell and Tracii Guns Share New Track 'Tell Me Why
Graham Bonnet and Mick Box Rock Cover Of Wham's 'Last Christmas'
Taking Back Sunday's 'S'old' Gets Remixed By Tushar Apte
Singled Out: Midnight Sky's Long Way Back To Town
Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Tim Bachman Dead At 71 - 2023 In Review