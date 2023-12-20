Eric Clapton Shares 'Moon River' With Jeff Beck And New Video - 2023 In Review

(fcc) Eric Clapton Shares 'Moon River' With Jeff Beck And New Video was a top 23 story of May 2023: Eric Clapton is set to release new recordings from Bushbranch/Surfdog Records. "Moon River," recorded not long before Jeff Beck's tragic passing, will be released digitally across all streaming platforms on May 12, 2023.

This release comes ahead of a series of Jeff Beck tribute shows at Royal Albert Hall in London. In addition to the digital release, Paramount will premiere an animated video with hourly rotation on MTV Live and MTV Classic, beginning at 7:00 am PT/10:00 am ET, alongside a Times Square video billboard the day of the premiere.

The double A-side "Moon River" and new song "How Could We Know" featuring Judith Hill, Simon Climie, and Daniel Santiago vinyl will be released on July 14, 2023.

Speaking on the creation of "Moon River," longtime Eric Clapton collaborator, Simon Climie, offered some insight. "In January 2022, Eric and I recorded a version which was more of a ballad - and naturally the guitar and vocals were brilliant." After mixing the song, Climie goes on to explain Jeff Beck's role on the track. "When we were happy with the track, Eric asked me to send it over to Jeff. Jeff loved it. And soon after that in the spring of 2022, Jeff added his unmistakable guitar part. It knocked us off our feet."

After Jeff Beck's passing, Eric Clapton made the decision to couple this new recording of "Moon River" on new song, "How Could We Know," featuring Judith Hill, Simon Climie, and Daniel Santiago for this special 7-inch vinyl release.

"Over the years with the festivals and albums we've worked on, there have been many stunning collaborations," says Climie, who is a vocalist on the track. I couldn't dream of a more incredible line up for "How Could We Know" than Eric Clapton, Judith Hill and Daniel Santiago."

This new release comes ahead of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival, held in Los Angeles this September.

Vinyl Credits:

SIDE A

Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck

"Moon River"

Eric Clapton - Guitar & Vocals

Jeff Beck - Electric Guitar

Eric Clapton feat. Judith Hill, Simon Climie & Daniel Santiago

"How Could We Know"

Eric Clapton - Acoustic Guitar

Daniel Santiago - Acoustic Guitar

Judith Hill - Vocals

Simon Climie - Vocals

