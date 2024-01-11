On This Day in Rock 2018: Eric Clapton Losing His Hearing

On this day in 2018 Eric Clapton topped the Day in Rock report with his disclosure that he was losing his hearing to tinnitus, an ailment that causes those affected to detect sound, often as ringing in the ears, when none is present.

"I am still going to work. I'm doing a few gigs. I am going to do a show at Hyde Park [British Summer Time Festival] in July," the guitar icon told BBC Radio 2 host Steve Wright at the time. "The only thing I'm concerned with now is being in my seventies and being able to be proficient. I mean, I'm going deaf, I've got tinnitus, my hands just about work.

"I am hoping that people will come along and see me [for] more than [because] I am a curiosity. I know that is part of it, because it's amazing to myself that I am still here."

