Rihanna, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Others Rally Behind Bullied Boy

"Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?" Keaton Jones, a Tennessee native, asked in the video. "What's the point of it? Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It's not okay."

He explained that kids make fun of his nose and during lunch they pour milk on him and throw food at him. The video was shot by Jones' mother after she picked him up from school when he told her he was afraid to go to lunch.

After viewing the clip on social media, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Hailee Steinfeld, and others provided words of encouragement to Jones. "#KeatonJones Hero!!! Thank you young KING for inspiring us all who have been in your shoes at any capacity!" wrote Rihanna on social media. "If you have, or currently are going through any form of bullying, my heart and my prayers go out to you! Bullies…y'all corny!" See the more artists reactions here.