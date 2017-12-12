Soulfly Reveal Plans For 'Deeply Tribal, Very Spiritual' New Album

The band is aiming for a release next summer and they are working on the new record with Josh Wilbur (Lamb Of God and Gojira) who has previously work with Max Cavalera with the Soulfly leader's other band Killer Be Killed.

Cavalera had the following to say in a recent interview, "I'm actually writing right now. I'm collecting the riffs right now and getting the ideas. I'm excited, because I think the album will have a little bit of a return to some tribal sounds that I haven't done since 'Prophecy'.

"So that'll be cool, to return to some of that. And then the rest of the album will be a continuation of 'Archangel'; a lot of people like 'Archangel'. And, of course, I think that it will be also somehow be influenced by 'Psychosis', 'cause 'Psychosis' was such a cool record that I'm sure that somewhere we'll have the influence of that on top of it too."

Cavalera also said an in a different interview with the No Limits Music Show, that they new album will be "deeply tribal, very spiritual. There's a concept. I cannot tell you much about it, 'cause it's kind of a surprise. But there is a concept behind the record, and I have not done a record with a concept like this since 'Roots'. So this one has got the same kind of feeling that 'Roots' has."