Controversial Unedited Morrissey Interview Released
12-14-2017
Morrissey

(Radio.com) Morrissey came under fire last month when an interview published in the German magazine Der Spiegel included controversial comments about Kevin Spacey and the wave of sexual assault allegations, as well as statements about President Donald Trump.

Morrissey claimed his request for full, unedited audio to be released was rejected: Now the publication has released the 42-minute conversation for readers to evaluate.

In the interview, Morrissey said actor Anthony Rapp's allegation that Spacey made a sexual advance when Rapp was 14 didn't ring quite true, and wondered aloud where Rapp's parents were. Also, he seemed to equivocate about claims against producer Harvey Weinstein, saying: Rape is revolting, and any kind of physical attack is revolting - but we must keep it in perspective, otherwise everybody on the planet is guilty of everything. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

