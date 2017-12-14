Controversial Unedited Morrissey Interview Released

Morrissey claimed his request for full, unedited audio to be released was rejected: Now the publication has released the 42-minute conversation for readers to evaluate.

In the interview, Morrissey said actor Anthony Rapp's allegation that Spacey made a sexual advance when Rapp was 14 didn't ring quite true, and wondered aloud where Rapp's parents were. Also, he seemed to equivocate about claims against producer Harvey Weinstein, saying: Rape is revolting, and any kind of physical attack is revolting - but we must keep it in perspective, otherwise everybody on the planet is guilty of everything. Read more here.