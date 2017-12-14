Dream Theater Going Inside Out For Next Album

They have yet to reveal many details about the upcoming 14th studio album but the band had this to say about their new label deal, "We are all really excited about signing a brand-new record deal with InsideOut/Sony! We've known Thomas Waber for a very long time and it's great to finally get a chance to work together. Thomas' enthusiasm, energy, music industry expertise and positive outlook towards the future of DT's recording career has been incredible to witness, and we have no doubt that being part of the InsideOut/Sony family will be an amazing creative and professional experience for all of us!

InsideOutMusic Label Head / A&R Thomas Waber added This is what the term 'coming full circle' was invented for. We've followed the band closely ever since they started touring in Europe in 1993, and there has been a lot of history and friendship between DT and us for close to 25 years. Stepping up to the plate to join with them for this next important chapter in their career feels like the natural and right thing to do. I can't wait to get started!"