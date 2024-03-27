Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streaming New Single 'Embers'

(RAM) Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess recently announced his signing to InsideOutMusic for a brand-new solo album to be released later in 2024, and now he is pleased to launch the first single from that album, titled "Embers."

Previously available as part of an exciting collaboration between Rudess and Moises AI, fans can now hear the track on all streaming services. The track features Jordan alongside renowned drummer Darby Todd (Devin Townsend, The Darkness) & vocalist That Joe Payne, as well as a guest guitar solo by Bastian Martinez.

Jordan comments of the track: "EMBERS, the starting spark of my upcoming album, sets the tone for my latest solo musical journey. Originally created for Moises' innovative platform, this track captures a mellower vibe, different from the rest of the album's progressive tunes. For those prog heads out there, never fear, this album runs the gamut of my musical expression and you will get your polymeters and Snarling Pigs. The inspiration for creating this track coincided with a project I was asked to do for the app, Moises, a technology that can turn standard audio files into separate tracks while also showing chords, lyrics and more. I hope you enjoy listening to Embers and, if you are inspired to add your own musical collaboration on this tune, check it out on Moises."

Jordan adds on the forthcoming album: "I knew I was going to have some time off after the last Dream Theater tour ended. Enough time to, hopefully, complete a new solo album. I wanted this album to push me to evolve a new compositional perspective. So, this album is my inaugural voyage into crafting a solo album with a dedicated vocalist in mind. Joe Payne's vocals inspired me from the first time I heard him and drummer, Darby Todd, has infused each track with his distinctive style. I'm also stepping into uncharted instrumental territory, playing guitar on a few tracks. Another first, my daughter, Ariana, has penned all the lyrics for this album. We've worked closely together, ensuring that each lyric weaves a story and allows Joe's beautiful voice to soar. Proud Dad here. All around this album is a testament to collaboration and personal growth."

