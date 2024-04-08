Dream Theater Announce 40th Anniversary Tour Featuring Return On Mike Portnoy

(pfa) A tour announcement that has been fourteen years in the making, GRAMMY-winning, progressive music titans Dream Theater are announcing their 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025. The tour - presented as An Evening With Dream Theater - is the first outing since drummer Mike Portnoy's return to the lineup joining vocalist James LaBrie, bassist John Myung, guitarist John Petrucci, and keyboardist Jordan Rudess.

The European leg consists of stops in 23 cities and kicks off on October 20th and runs through November 24th. Dream Theater will be performing classics and fan favorites from their catalog in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.

"This tour is going to be incredibly special for all of us! Each show will surely be filled with anticipation and a variety of emotions. We can't wait to step on stage together once again and begin this historic celebration of 40 years with everyone this Fall. This is just the beginning, and we will have plenty of more exciting Dream Theater news to share in the coming months," explains Dream Theater.

The band has been in their DTHQ studio working on their 16th studio album and the first with Portnoy since 2009's Black Clouds & Silver Linings. More information on the upcoming release will be unveiled in the future.

An Evening With Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025

October 20 - London, England - The O2

October 22 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall

October 23 - Koln, Germany - Palladium

October 25 - Milan, Italy - Forum

October 26 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport

October 28 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

October 29 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena Zagreb

November 1 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

November 2 - Prague - Czech Republic - Fortuna Arena

November 3 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

November 6 - Helsinki, Finland - Metro Areena

November 8 - Stockholm. Sweden - Waterfront

November 9 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

November 10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen

November 12 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

November 13 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

November 14 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

November 16 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena

November 17 - Madrid, Spain - La Cubierta de Leganés

November 20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Beethovensaal

November 21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhundderthalle

November 23 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

November 24 - Amsterdam - AFAS Live

