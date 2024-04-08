Dream Theater Announce 40th Anniversary Tour Featuring Return On Mike Portnoy

(pfa) A tour announcement that has been fourteen years in the making, GRAMMY-winning, progressive music titans Dream Theater are announcing their 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025. The tour - presented as An Evening With Dream Theater - is the first outing since drummer Mike Portnoy's return to the lineup joining vocalist James LaBrie, bassist John Myung, guitarist John Petrucci, and keyboardist Jordan Rudess.
The European leg consists of stops in 23 cities and kicks off on October 20th and runs through November 24th. Dream Theater will be performing classics and fan favorites from their catalog in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.
"This tour is going to be incredibly special for all of us! Each show will surely be filled with anticipation and a variety of emotions. We can't wait to step on stage together once again and begin this historic celebration of 40 years with everyone this Fall. This is just the beginning, and we will have plenty of more exciting Dream Theater news to share in the coming months," explains Dream Theater.
The band has been in their DTHQ studio working on their 16th studio album and the first with Portnoy since 2009's Black Clouds & Silver Linings. More information on the upcoming release will be unveiled in the future.
An Evening With Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025
October 20 - London, England - The O2
October 22 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall
October 23 - Koln, Germany - Palladium
October 25 - Milan, Italy - Forum
October 26 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport
October 28 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
October 29 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena Zagreb
November 1 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena
November 2 - Prague - Czech Republic - Fortuna Arena
November 3 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
November 6 - Helsinki, Finland - Metro Areena
November 8 - Stockholm. Sweden - Waterfront
November 9 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
November 10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen
November 12 - Luxembourg - Rockhal
November 13 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall
November 14 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier
November 16 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena
November 17 - Madrid, Spain - La Cubierta de Leganés
November 20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Beethovensaal
November 21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhundderthalle
November 23 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena
November 24 - Amsterdam - AFAS Live
Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streaming New Single 'Embers'
Mike Portnoy Almost Played With Nickelback
Mike Portnoy Details His Reunion With Dream Theater
Mike Portnoy Talks About Adjusting To Return To Dream Theater
Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Love This Bar' In Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Awards- Firehouse Lead Singer CJ Snare Dead At 64- more
AC/DC Share Rare 1976 Bon Scott Performance Video- Motley Crue's New Music A 'Powerful Cross Between Country And Hip-Hop'- more
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville
Ross Valory - All of the Above
5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield
Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas
Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Love This Bar' In Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Awards
Firehouse Lead Singer CJ Snare Dead At 64
Dream Theater Announce 40th Anniversary Tour Featuring Return On Mike Portnoy
Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio For 'Second Helping' 50th Anniversary
Singled Out: Alberta Cross and Band Of Skulls' 'Born In Amazement'
AC/DC Share Rare 1976 Bon Scott Performance Video
Motley Crue's New Music A 'Powerful Cross Between Country And Hip-Hop'