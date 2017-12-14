Eminem Teases New Air Jordan 4 Encore On Social Media

(Radio.com) There's a new object of desire for Eminem fans and hardcore sneaker-heads. The rapper teased a new version of his extremely rare Air Jordan 4 Encore on Instagram earlier this week (Dec. 12).
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the rapper and StockX have plans for a new "retro-version" of the iconic kicks. Back in September, the rapper was one of several stars who donated a rare pair of sneakers to be auctioned for hurricane relief via StockX. The Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Carhartt's raised over $50k.
No word yet as to what the rollout of the new sneakers will be, but for now, check out the post here.