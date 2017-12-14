antiMusic Logo
The Battle Over Cynic Is Over With Cofounders Reaching Agreement
12-14-2017
The cofounders of Cynic, Paul Masvidal and Sean Reinert, have reached an agreement over the future of the band after a two year battle, with Masvidal continuing with the group and Reinert officially parting ways.

Sean broke the news to fans with the following update via Facebook: "Today I post with a heavy heart, but also a lightened spirit. A settlement has been reached between Paul and I in regards to Cynic. I am unable to disclose any of the details regarding this agreement but I am at peace with the arrangement. I am going to step aside from Cynic and continue with my personal projects - Paul is going to continue with Cynic and his.

"I want to take this last Facebook post as an opportunity to humbly thank all of the musicians, engineers, technicians, companies, booking agents, managers, crew, press, labels and friends that I've worked with (and will likely continue to) over this past 30-year span.

"Most of all - I would like to thank the fans, who to this day still blow me away with their loyalty and love. You've always been the inspiration and the fuel for the machine!

"To Paul, I sincerely wish him and the musicians he hires nothing but the best."

