The Smithereens Lead Singer Pat DiNizio Dead at 62

The Smithereens are known for writing catchy tunes with a touch of melancholy and recognized for hits like A Girl Like You and Blood And Roses.

While The Smithereens first came on the scene in the '80s, they remained active, putting out a new album in 2011. Plus, according to the post to the band's Facebook page, the band was gearing up for another tour at the top of 2018. Read the full statement from the group announcing DiNizio's passing here.