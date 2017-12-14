|
The Smithereens Lead Singer Pat DiNizio Dead at 62
12-14-2017
.
(Radio.com) Pat DiNizio- songwriter, guitarist, and lead singer of The Smithereens- died on Tuesday (December 12) at the age of 62. The cause of death has not been revealed, but Rolling Stone notes that the singer recently faced a string of health concerns and injuries.
The Smithereens are known for writing catchy tunes with a touch of melancholy and recognized for hits like A Girl Like You and Blood And Roses.
While The Smithereens first came on the scene in the '80s, they remained active, putting out a new album in 2011. Plus, according to the post to the band's Facebook page, the band was gearing up for another tour at the top of 2018. Read the full statement from the group announcing DiNizio's passing here.
