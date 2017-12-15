antiMusic Logo
Best Songs on Eminem's New Album 'Revival'
12-15-2017
.
Eminem

(Radio.com) Eminem has released his ninth studio album Revival. At 45 year old, the once young and reckless rap god sounds like he's having a bit of a 4:44 moment of his own: looking back, and taking stock of his past and present.

While he makes sure to play to a hardcore base hungry for more gross-out humor, larger-than-life boasts and intricate story-telling, this more mature Slim Shady takes time to atone for some past sins and trying to make amends for his younger self.

As a result, the album is a purposely mixed bag that covers a wide range over its 19 tracks. There's a lot to take in here, to say the least. With A-list features including Ed Sheeran, P!nk and Beyonce, Revival feels like a huge-tent show that will likely have a very long life over the course of its singles. These are Radio.com's favorite songs on Eminem's Revival.

"Untouchable": Slim Shady is in classic form, using his platform as the biggest white rapper of all-time to take dead-eyed aim at white privilege over a sample of Cheech and Chong's 1974 Up in Smoke jam, "Earache My Eye." Em hits his signature roller-coaster cadence while addressing "crooked cops" and "Congress" throughout the brutal rap.

"Like Home" featuring Alicia Keys: This massive power ballad finds Eminem lining up Donald Trump in his lyrical cross-hairs, calling out the American president for "tryin' to divide us" and not denouncing the Klu Klux Klan "cause they play golf with ya." Alicia Keys provide the catchy hook in the chorus and presumably the huge piano melody that powers the song.

"Offended": Eminem shows off his lyrical dexterity on this fiery track, shooting rapid-fire verses of tongue-twisting rhymes over a sparse horn sample and rumbling drums. Fans of hearing Em flex his muscles on the mic will likely gravitate to the hard-hitting track. This one is for the real rap heads. See what other tracks made the cut here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

