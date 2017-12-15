Cardi B Gives Fiance Offset Rolls Royce For His 26th Birthday

The luxury ride wasn't all Cardi B had in store for her future hubby. She also plunked down big bucks to buy her man a glittery new watch. Cardi B surprised Offset with his fancy birthday gifts during a star-studded party at The MacArthur in downtown Los Angeles, with fellow rap stars Lil Yachty, Big Sean, and G-Eazy among the guests.

Watch the moment Cardi B presented Offset with his new Rolls Royce, which contains brief profanity, in the video here.