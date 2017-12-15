Dire Straits Rock Hall Reunion Up In The Air

When Rolling Stone asked bassist John Illsley - the only Dire Straits member, besides Knopfler, who stayed with the band from beginning to end - about the chances of a Hall of Fame reunion, he was non-committal saying, "I think we'll just have to see how that's going to work.

"We're talking about a long time. David [Knopfler, Mark's brother] left the band in 1980. That's 37 years ago. Pick [Withers, drummer] left in 1983. We're talking 34 years ago... A lot of time has passed.

"That's something Mark and I need to talk about and I'm not about to make any categorical [claims] right here. They'd obviously be unfair and probably misplaced and inaccurate." Read more here.