Dire Straits Rock Hall Reunion Up In The Air

(Gibson) The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame announced its inductees for 2018. Among the inductees are classic rock acts Dire Straits. Most Hall of Fame ceremonies involve reunions of some kind. Could this happen for Dire Straits (who haven't played together since 1992)?
When Rolling Stone asked bassist John Illsley - the only Dire Straits member, besides Knopfler, who stayed with the band from beginning to end - about the chances of a Hall of Fame reunion, he was non-committal saying, "I think we'll just have to see how that's going to work.
"We're talking about a long time. David [Knopfler, Mark's brother] left the band in 1980. That's 37 years ago. Pick [Withers, drummer] left in 1983. We're talking 34 years ago... A lot of time has passed.
"That's something Mark and I need to talk about and I'm not about to make any categorical [claims] right here. They'd obviously be unfair and probably misplaced and inaccurate." Read more here.