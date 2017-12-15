The Shins Change Things Up With 'The Worm's Heart' Album

Instead of offering fans the option to buy the same album all over again to simply get additional tracks, The Shins have announced the release of "The Worm's Heart" which will be hitting stores on January 19th.

According to the announcement, "When James Mercer wrote, produced, and recorded Heartworms, he had this desire for an alternate version, an opposite version. The album's slow songs would be flipped and re-recorded as fast songs, and vice versa."

The Worm's Heart Tracklisting:

1. The Fear (Flipped)

2. So Now What (Flipped)

3. Heartworms (Flipped)

4. Dead Alive (Flipped)

5. Half a Million (Flipped)

6. Rubber Ballz (Flipped)

7. Mildenhall (Flipped)

8. Fantasy Island (Flipped)

9. Cherry Hearts (Flipped)

10. Painting a Hole (Flipped)

11. Name For You (Flipped)