The Shins Shared First New Song In Over Two And Half Years 2020 In Review

The Shins Shared First New Song In Over Two And Half Years was a top 20 story of Sept 2020: The Shins have released a music video for their single, "The Great Divide". The track is the band's first new song in over two and half years.
James Mercer says the new track is, "a blend of futurism and nostalgia. We used everything from vintage synthesizers to iPhones, from a sixties Ludwig kit to an 808."
"It's an epic about longing and love in a broken world," adds Mercer. "I guess we wanted to try to provide a bit of warmth and sentiment in hard times."
The video was directed by Paul Trillo, who had the following to say, "For me. 'The Great Divide' is about coming to a turning point. The theme of the song speaks to this palpable rift we're all feeling right now.
"So when Jon Sortland first reached out with a flurry of ideas, I got really excited at what this could be. We knew we wanted to craft something as grand as the song; something that was both wildly surreal yet also resonates on a human level.
I wanted to place the current state of things, this 'Great Divide' we're going through, within the larger context of the universe. Like the song itself, It was both timely and timeless.
"That's when I sort of stumbled on this idea of an infinite zoom out through time. The song also has this entrancing quality that keeps pulling you in further and further, so that continual motion made a lot of sense." Watch the results below:
