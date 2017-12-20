Slipknot's Clown Reveals Timing Of Studio Return For New Album

Crahan did a Q&A with NME and was asked what is next for Slipknot and he responded, ""We're about a year away from being in the studio. It's not my fault the maggots don't pay attention. We make an album, we tour for three years, we take two years off. It got a little screwed up after 'All Hope [Is Gone', the band's fourth album] because Paul passed away, so we took time off, took time with our kids, and toured for a couple of years until it felt right. Then when it felt right, Joey took off.

"I'll be in the studio in November 2018. There's a plethora of sh*t written. I don't wanna be told by a label when to write, like some f***ing Cheerio. I wanna write because I write. I've made people so much f***ing money - pay for the studio. Give me this engineer, give me this producer. It's just jamming, but I've never heard music like this, that we're doing right now. I'll be 50 by the time it comes out. I'll be touring when I'm 50, they'll throw me a birthday party! So where I'm at these days, I'm like, 'Maybe make it the last one.'"

He was then asked if that meant the end of Slipknot and he answered, "Who knows? I don't have to explain myself to anyone. I'm not gonna be like, 'Farewell tour!' then come back. Never say those words to fans - you have to come back if you say that. For me it's like, I'm going to go fishing indefinitely." Read the full Q&A here.