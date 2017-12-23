Michael Jackson Comedy Pulled Following Protests 2017 In Review

The episode focused on Jackson's infamous road trip from New York to Los Angeles with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando after the 9/11 attacks. In addition to Joseph Fiennes playing Jackson, the show, which was scheduled to air January 19, featured Stockard Channing as Taylor and Brian Cox as Brando.

"It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother Liz as well," Paris tweeted. Read the network's statement about the cancelation here.