Journey Reveal New Lineup During Special Performance

Journey reunited with former bassist Randy Jackson and debuted new drummer Narada Michael Walden and keyboardist / vocalist Jason Derlatka during a special performance for UNICEF.

The new lineup of the band made their debut during UNICEF We Won't Stop virtual event, performing their iconic hit "Don't Stop Believing" in an isolation video.

The band recently parted ways with bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith which has resulted in legal action. Bassist Randy Jackson was a member of the band in the mid-1980s and appeared on their "Raised On Radio" album, he went on to even more fame as a judge on American Idol.

Walden, won three Grammys (Producer of the Year and Album of the Year for "The Bodyguard Soundtrack", and R&B Song Of The Year for Aretha Franklin's "Freeway Of Love").

Neal Schon tweeted after the performance "We were so happy to be involved with @unicef with all the amazing artists, for such a great cause thank you @merck_mercuriadis welcome to our Journey family @randyjackson @officialnarada and @jason_derlatka @journeymusicofficial Believe Friends New Music Coming" A fan shared video of the UNICEF performance, watch it below:





