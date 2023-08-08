Michael Jackson Blue Sapphire Celebration Immersive Event Announced

(The Chamber Group) Sony Music & The Estate Of Michael Jackson Announce The Michael Jackson Blue Sapphire Celebration Immersive Event In Las Vegas At The Shoppes At Mandalay Bay
The Free 3-Day Interactive Event Will Transport Attendees Into The World Of Michael Jackson's Music On August 27, 28 And 29. Reserve a date and time to attend here.
WHAT: The Michael Jackson Blue Sapphire Celebration Immersive Event is a free 3-day event designed to fully transport attendees into the world of Michael Jackson's music, with interactive elements as well as specific track-focused experiences and social + photo opportunities throughout - all to ensure an unforgettable experience for both new and longtime fans celebrating Michael Jackson's Blue Sapphire Birthday.
Visit THIS link to reserve a date and time to attend.
WHEN: Sunday, August 27 1pm-6pm
Monday, August 28 12pm-6pm
Tuesday, August 29 10am-2pm
WHERE: The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay are located on the sky bridge between Mandalay Bay and Luxor. Opposite the Michael Jackson ONE box office are escalators that will bring you directly to the event space.
