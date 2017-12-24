The Chainsmokers Respond to Nickelback Comparison 2017 In Review

Alex and Drew made big news earlier this week with the announcement that they will soon be releasing their debut full length album and are launching a major tour.

But not everyone is excited. A men's fashion magazine wrote a critical op-ed about the duo and compared them to the much derided Canadian rock group Nickelback, according to Radio.com.

The mag's tweet read "The Chainsmokers Are the Nickelback of EDM." The Chainsmokers responded to their article in much the same way that Nickelback often reacts to criticism: with humor.

The duo posted a video message online that featured them performing a sober rendition of their current single "Paris" followed by a portion of Nickelback's breakout mega hit "How You Remind Me".

Check out the video here.