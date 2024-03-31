ZERB And The Chainsmokers 'Addicted' With New Collaboration

(Columbia Records) Brazilian DJ extraordinaire ZERB teams up with Grammy Award-winning sensation The Chainsmokers for their electrifying new single, "Addicted." This powerhouse collaboration marks the debut release of 2024 for both ZERB and The Chainsmokers, promising an anthem primed to dominate both summer playlists and the club scene.
"Addicted" was born from a serendipitous studio session in Los Angeles earlier this year. The Chainsmokers were instantly drawn to ZERB's infectious track "Mwaki," sparking a creative synergy that ignited the production process. Little did they know, this collaboration would birth a track poised to ignite the music scene like wildfire.
Adding fuel to the fire, "Addicted" features the incredible talents of songwriter and vocalist Ink, known for her work with industry giants like Beyoncé, Childish Gambino, and Chris Brown. With her distinctive voice and lyrical prowess, Ink elevates "Addicted" to new heights of sonic brilliance.
As ZERB, The Chainsmokers, and Ink join forces on "Addicted," prepare to be hooked from the first beat-this is one collaboration you won't want to miss.
