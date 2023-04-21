The Chainsmokers And 347aidan Team Up With 'Up & Down'

Photo courtesy Columbia Records

(Columbia) The Chainsmokers have joined forces with rising alt artist 347aidan to release their new song "Up & Down" today. Earlier this week the guys announced "It's time for TCS5," and "Up & Down" marks the first page of that new chapter.

The Chainsmokers first brought 347aidan out in Japan earlier this year to perform the song for the first time and have been playing it for fans at shows ever since. The song has already been featured in a Super Bowl pre-game show, and the guys also played it at their official post-game party performance.

"Up & Down" is the first song to be unveiled since The Chainsmokers' latest album So Far So Good was released in May 2022. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Dance chart and has tallied over 750 million audio and video streams to date.

The Chainsmokers continue to play shows and festivals around the world, including their Las Vegas residencies, and also just announced what is to be the biggest show of their career in Los Angeles on August 19.

