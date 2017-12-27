Adele Breaks Historic Chart Record With 21 Album 2017 In Review

"Tapestry" spent an impressive 15 weeks at the top of the chart but also spent 302 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 in addition to 16 other appearances for a total of 318 weeks.

King's record was broken by Adele's 21st, which just earned it 319th week on the chart, where it has appeared every week since it entered at No. 1 in March 2011. Read more here.