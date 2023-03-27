Adele Expands Las Vegas Residency

(BT PR) Adele has announced she will extend Weekends with Adele, her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace. The 34 new Weekends with Adele shows begin on June 16, 2023, and run through November 4, 2023 (full list of dates below). The sold-out residency has received overwhelming acclaim from fans and media alike. Billboard declared, Weekends with Adele is "utterly and breathlessly spectacular." "She's delivered an evening worth the wait," noted NPR in a recent review. Going on to say, "her voice has never sounded better onstage."
Presale tickets for these shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan®. Registration is open now and continues until Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 11:59 PM PT. For more information and to register, go here. The Verified Fan Presale will begin at 10 AM PT on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.
While Ticketmaster Verified Fan does not guarantee that every fan will get a ticket, it does make the ticket buying experience fairer by ensuring only other fans are competing for tickets. Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand for tickets from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a public on-sale.
Residency Dates
June 16, 2023
June 17, 2023
June 23. 2023
June 24. 2023
June 30. 2023
July 1, 2023
August 4. 2023
August 5, 2023
August 11, 2023
August 12, 2023
August 18, 2023
August 19, 2023
August 25, 2023
August 26, 2023
September 1, 2023
September 2, 2023
September 8, 2023
September 9, 2023
September 15, 2023
September 16, 2023
September 22, 2023
September 23, 2023
September 29, 2023
September 30, 2023
October 6, 2023
October 7, 2023
October 13. 2023
October 14, 2023
October 20, 2023
October 21, 2023
October 27, 2023
October 28, 2023
November 3, 2023
November 4, 2023
