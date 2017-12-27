Discrepancies Release 'Rock The Show' Video

The band had the following to say, "Our feelings about our album, The Awakening, is that it tackles everything from depression to social-political issues while also shining a light on the darker side of relationships such as heartbreak and betrayal. But with 'Rock The Show,' we wanted to give our audience a chance to step back from their problems by reminding them to enjoy life, if only for these four minutes.

"Rock The Show' is a combination of rock and hip hop with vocals that offer a new twist on the iconic Beastie Boys / House of Pain style of delivery. We just wanted to make it fun." Watch the video here.