Discrepancies Release 'Rock The Show' Video
12-27-2017
Discrepancies has released a brand new music video for their latest single "Rock the Show". The song is one of the tracks from of their 2016 album "The Awakening".
The band had the following to say, "Our feelings about our album, The Awakening, is that it tackles everything from depression to social-political issues while also shining a light on the darker side of relationships such as heartbreak and betrayal. But with 'Rock The Show,' we wanted to give our audience a chance to step back from their problems by reminding them to enjoy life, if only for these four minutes.
"Rock The Show' is a combination of rock and hip hop with vocals that offer a new twist on the iconic Beastie Boys / House of Pain style of delivery. We just wanted to make it fun." Watch the video here.
