Kanye West's Mental Breakdown Subject of University Lecture 2017 In Review

Kanye West's Mental Breakdown Subject of University Lecture was a top 17 story of April 2017: (Radio.com) Professor Jeffrey McCune teaches a course entitled, 'Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics," at Washington University in St. Louis and concluded it was a free lecture.
For McCune's third and final lecture, he covered West's 2016 mental breakdown and hospitalization in a class titled, Name One Genius That Ain't Crazy: Kanye West and the Politics of Self-Diagnosis, according to Hypebeast.
"I want to give people permission to be enraged. Give people permission to be upset, to be angry, to be frustrated," McCune explained. "Give people permission to have moments where they break. Give people permission to have moments where they experience depression. I want to give them permission to have those moments without being characterized as being some type of deviant figure in the community." Read more here.