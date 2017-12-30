Slipknot Have Written 27 New Pieces Of Music 2017 In Review

Crahan spoke about the band's new music plans to NME via Teamrock. He revealed, "We have decided to do things differently. Our label had been bought and sold, people who used to give me advice are gone now, we're still standing. We're not going to wait around for Corey Taylor to say that he's ready - no one's going to wait for me to finish directing a movie. The same thing goes if someone wants to go out on tour with someone else.

"Every three or four months we've been getting together and we've been writing for up to 30 days. Currently, we have about 27 pieces of work - about seven or eight are completed. They're not completed songs, that's far from the truth. That's where people start fighting over Corey Taylor not being there or Jim Root wanting to do something else." Read more here.