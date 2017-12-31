Jay Z Reportedly Called Out Kanye West On New Album '4:44' 2017 In Review

Jay Z Reportedly Called Out Kanye West On New Album '4:44' was a top 17 story of July 2017: Jay Z released his thirteenth studio album, 4:44, at midnight on June 30th and there is speculation that he calls out his one time collaborator Kanye West on one of the tracks on the effort.
Radio.com has the details: "Kill Jay Z" is about, "the killing of the ego, so we can have this conversation in a place of vulnerability and honesty." But also, it's kind of about Kanye West, reports Fader.
In the song Jay raps, "You dropped outta school, you lost your principles, I know people backstab you, I feel bad too, But this f- everybody attitude ain't natural."
Later on he continues: 'But you ain't the same, this ain't Kumba Ye/ But you got hurt because you think Kumba Ye/ You gave him 20 million without thinkin'/ He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f- was he thinkin'?/ 'F- wrong with everybody?' is what you sayin'/ But if everybody's crazy, you're the one that's insane." Preview the album here.