antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67 2017 In Review
12-31-2017
.
Steely Dan

(hennemusic) Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67 was a top 17 story of September 2017: Steely Dan guitarist and co-founder Walter Becker died on September 3 at the age of 67. Becker's website broke the news Sunday, without providing details, with a pair of photos of the musician - one from childhood alongside a more recent image.

The guitarist was noticeably absent from Steely Dan's appearances at the Classic West and Classic East music festivals in July, with co-founder Donald Fagen later telling Billboard that "Walter's recovering from a procedure and hopefully he'll be fine very soon."

"Walter Becker was my friend, my writing partner and my bandmate since we met as students at Bard College in 1967," wrote Fagen in a tribute he shared online Sunday. "We started writing nutty little tunes on an upright piano in a small sitting room in the lobby of Ward Manor, a mouldering old mansion on the Hudson River that the college used as a dorm.

"We liked a lot of the same things: jazz (from the twenties through the mid-sixties), W.C. Fields, the Marx Brothers, science fiction, Nabokov, Kurt Vonnegut, Thomas Berger, and Robert Altman films come to mind. Also soul music and Chicago blues."

"Walter had a very rough childhood - I'll spare you the details," Fagen continued. "Luckily, he was smart as a whip, an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter. He was cynical about human nature, including his own, and hysterically funny. Like a lot of kids from fractured families, he had the knack of creative mimicry, reading people's hidden psychology and transforming what he saw into bubbly, incisive art. He used to write letters (never meant to be sent) in my wife Libby's singular voice that made the three of us collapse with laughter.

"His habits got the best of him by the end of the seventies, and we lost touch for a while. In the eighties, when I was putting together the NY Rock and Soul Review with Libby, we hooked up again, revived the Steely Dan concept and developed another terrific band.

"I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Steely Dan Music, DVDs, Books and more

Steely Dan T-shirts and Posters

More Steely Dan News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67 2017 In Review

Donald Fagen Reflects On Final Visit With Walter Becker

Steely Dan Legal Fight Heats Up With Latest Move

Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Sueing Walter Becker's Estate

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker's Cause Of Death Revealed

Steely Dan Guitarists Share Thoughts On Band's Music

Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Cancels Solo Shows Due To Illness

Steely Dan Announce First Tour Following Walter Becker's Death

Music Stars Pay Tribute To Steely Dan's Walter Becker

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67


More Stories for Steely Dan

Steely Dan Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses And Former Guitarist Didn't 'Quit Pretty'- KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunited On Stage- Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Took Fall From Stage- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion A Top Tour Of 2017- Ace Frehley To Rock KISS Era Classic At NHL Winter Classic- Joe Bonamassa And Beth Hart Announce New Album- Jackson Browne- more

Pearl Jam Reunited With Original Drummer For Christmas Single- Led Zeppelin Audition Recounted By Myles Kennedy- Chris Cornell's Family Shares Emotional Video- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Denied Backing Track Accusations- Calvin Harris Explains He 'Snapped' After Taylor Swift Breakup-Jay Z Reportedly Called Out Kanye West On New Album '4:44' - more

Cardi B Plots Legal Action Against Photo Hackers- Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, BTS Lead New Year's Eve TV- Post Malone Alternate 'Rockstar' Featuring T-Pain Leaks- more

Rihanna's Cousin Shot To Death On Day After Christmas- Cardi B Reveals Why She Almost Quit Rap- Migos Release 'Stir Fry' Video For NBA All-Star Game- Liam Payne- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses And Former Guitarist Didn't 'Quit Pretty' 2017 In Review

KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunited On Stage 2017 In Review

Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Took Fall From Stage 2017 In Review

Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic 2017 In Review

Aerosmith Canceled Tour As Steven Tyler Sought Medical Care 2017 In Review

Marilyn Manson Slammed Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim 2017 In Review

Yes Canceled Yestival Tour Following Tragedy 2017 In Review

Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea 2017 In Review

Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members 2017 In Review

AC/DC's Phil Rudd Canceled Solo Tour 2017 In Review

Chester Bennington's Son Released Suicide Prevention Video 2017 In Review

Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off Goes Online 2017 In Review

Van Halen Rocked Eruption For 40th Anniversary Video 2017 In Review

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker Dead At 67 2017 In Review

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide 2017 In Review

Guns N' Roses Pulled Out Unexpected Songs In Edmonton 2017 In Review

 Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Denied Backing Track Accusations 2017 In Review

Calvin Harris Explains He 'Snapped' After Taylor Swift Breakup 2017 In Review

Jay Z Reportedly Called Out Kanye West On New Album '4:44' 2017 In Review

Rick Ross Apologizes Insensitive Comment About Women 2017 In Review

Beyonce Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Stirs Controversy 2017 In Review

Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' Named Most Streamed Song Of All Time 2017 In Review

Ariana Grande Concert Terror Attack Threat Leads To 2017 In Review

Katy Perry Addressed Orlando Bloom Nude Photos 2017 In Review

Aaron Carter Went On Social Media Rant Following Arrest 2017 In Review

Harry Styles Addresses Fourth Nipple Rumor 2017 In Review

Tupac's Breakup Letter To Madonna Excerpted Online 2017 In Review

Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' To Him 2017 In Review

Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video Gets Sesame Street Makeover 2017 In Review

Toby Keith's Daughter Hit By A Drunk Driver 2017 In Review

Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble' Lyrics Controversy Confuses SZA 2017 In Review

Justin Bieber Graffiti Drama Ends With $6,000 Donation 2017 In Review

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.