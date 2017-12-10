The National's 'Day I Die' Performance On 'Ellen' Goes Online was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) The National took their alt-rock for adults to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (Dec. 5), rocking the daytime TV crowd with an exuberant take on "Day I Die."
Taken from the National's Grammy-nominated album, Sleep Well Beast (it's up for Best Alternative Album), the song's double-drummer beat and stream-of-consciousness lyricism was enough to elicit a howl from DeGeneres when it was over.
Watch an online stream of the the performance - here.
