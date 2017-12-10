Migos and Marshmello Release 'Danger' Video

The big new tune comes with a sultry music video that finds Marshmello prowling a sexy nightspot with the men of Migos. "Danger" is taken from the soundtrack of upcoming Will Smith movie, Bright, which is set to debut on Netflix Dec. 22.

The Bright soundtrack will be released on Dec. 15 and features a plethora of big names and collaborations. See the full tracklisting and check out Migos and Marshmello's "Danger" - here.