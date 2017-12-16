Shania Twain Shares Favorite Christmas Traditions And Memories

At home seated on the couch beside her dog, Twain can be seen going through a box of decorations. "My favorite thing about the holidays, I love decorating the Christmas tree together with everybody and togetherness," she says. "I love that about Christmas."

When fans sign up to take part in her 12 Days of Shania sweepstakes, they can unlock the entire two-minute video where Twain details her favorite Christmas memory as well as where she most enjoys spending the holidays.

In the video, Twain emotionally recalls the last Christmas she spent with her parents when they were still alive. She smiles as she remembers that they were in a cabin with no electricity and her mother cooked the entire Christmas dinner on an old-fashioned wood stove.

"Christmas Eve dinner is the one time I really look forward to with family," she says, admitting that she prefers it over Christmas Day. Read more and watch the video - here.