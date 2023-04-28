Shania Twain Releases Royal Edition Of 'Queen Of Me'

Cover art

(Republic) Shania Twain presents the Royal Edition the Deluxe Version of her acclaimed new album, Queen Of Me, out now via Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.

She delivers the definitive edition of Queen Of Me with five extra tracks. Among the additional material, she serves up two new originals - "Bone Dry" and "Wanted Man."

Of "Bone Dry", Shania says "I wrote Bone Dry alone on the acoustic guitar and the song is about having everything in the world but still feeling empty. I guess it's about whatever you want it to be about as the listener but there is some reading between the lines with this song! I remember waking up thinking I've got everything I could want in the world; I should wake up super happy and feeling grateful and enthusiastic about the day. But the good life I have now compared to my underprivileged youth can sometimes leave me feeling impatient and impossible to satisfy. Bone Dry is my reflection on how money, beauty, fame, power, elements that really don't bring genuine fulfillment. It's the simple things in life that do for me personally. Like the joy of parenting, being in love, smelling roses, the company of animals, dreaming, creative freedom, nature. When I stay connected to these things, I'm truly happy and whole."

Shania also invited hip-hop country trailblazer Breland to accompany her on a dynamic reimagining of "Inhale/Exhale AIR." "I am a huge Shania Twain fan and have always dreamt of singing on a song with her. The first Super Bowl I can remember watching was the one that she played halftime, and once I got into country music as an artist, she was my number one dream collab. What she represents for country music and beyond is so important, and she's opened up doors for artists like me. It was a no-brainer for me to be on this song and I'm looking forward to playing some shows with her this summer." Says Breland

She completed the collection with a striking and spirited acoustic rendition of "Queen of Me" and the buzzing "Giddy Up!" (Malibu Babie Remix). Check out the full tracklisting below.

"Giddy Up!" has spent five weeks in the Top 10 at AC Radio, making it Shania's biggest radio placement since 2005's Greatest Hits album. Once again, she's at the top of the charts alongside some of the biggest names in the world, including Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Elton John and Britney Spears!

Next up, the Queen of Me Tour kicks off on Friday, April 28th at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops across North America and Europe in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin and more before wrapping up on November 14th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.

Twain also recently attended the CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, where she accepted the Equal Play Award, which recognizes artists who are vocal advocates for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music.

Get ready for more from the Queen this summer!

TRACKLISTING

1. Giddy Up!

2. Brand New

3. Waking Up Dreaming

4. Best Friend

5. Pretty Liar

6. Inhale/Exhale AIR

7. Last Day of Summer

8. Queen of Me

9. Got It Good

10. Number One

11. Not Just a Girl

12. The Hardest Stone

13. Bone Dry

14. Wanted Man

15. Inhale/Exhale AIR featuring Breland

16. Queen Of Me (Acoustic Version)

17. Giddy Up! (Malibu Babie Remix)

SHANIA TWAIN 'QUEEN OF ME' 2023 TOUR DATES

4/28 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena ^

4/29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena ^

5/02 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^

5/03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena ^

5/05 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^

5/06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place ^

5/09 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/10 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/12 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre ^

5/14 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre ^

5/16 Madison, WI Kohl Center #

5/17 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center #

5/19 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena #

5/21 Denver, CO Ball Arena #

5/24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre #

5/26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre #

5/28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #

5/30 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

5/31 Thousand Palms, CA Acrisure Arena #

6/03 Tulsa, OK BOK Center +

6/04 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

6/07 Nashville, TN GEODIS Park +>

6/09 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

6/12 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre ~

6/14 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~

6/15 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre ~

6/17 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre ~

6/18 Montreal, QC Bell Centre ~

6/20 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre ^

6/21 London, ON Budweiser Gardens ^

6/23 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion &

6/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion &

6/30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center &

7/01 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

7/03 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts &

7/06 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest *

7/08 Syracuse, NY St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

7/09 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center +

7/11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden +

7/13 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake +

7/15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center +

7/19 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center =

7/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion =

7/22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =

7/24 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center =

9/14 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

9/16 London, UK The O2

9/19 Dublin, IRE 3Arena

9/22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena

9/25 Manchester, UK AO Arena

9/26 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham

9/28 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena

10/12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center /

10/13 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena /

10/16 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling Arena /

10/18 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena /

10/20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center /

10/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena !

10/24 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre !

10/25 Montreal, QC Bell Centre !

10/27 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center /

10/28 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center /

10/31 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum /

11/02 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center /

11/03 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena /

11/05 Fargo, ND FARGODOME /

11/07 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre %

11/09 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Centre %

11/11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome %

11/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place %

11/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena %

* Non-Live Nation Date

Support Key

^ Lindsay Ell

# Hailey Whitters

+ Breland

> Kelsea Ballerini

~ Robyn Ottolini

& Priscilla Block

= Mickey Guyton

/ Lily Rose

! Talk

% Tenille Townes

Related Stories

Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain Added To CMT Music Awards

Shania Twain Shares 'Giddy Up! (Malibu Babie Remix)'

Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, and Shania Twain Lead Tortuga Music Festival Lineup

Shania Twain Announces Queen Of Me Album and Tour

More Shania Twain News