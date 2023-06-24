Shania Twain Streams Queen Of Me: Royal Edition Extended Version

Album art

(Republic) Five-time GRAMMY Award-winning legend and the best-selling female artist in country music history Shania Twain unveils the Royal Edition Extended Version of her acclaimed new album, Queen Of Me, out now via Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. With a total of 19 tracks, it encompasses her complete vision for this musical chapter.

Shania shines once again on the fresh additions "Done & Dusted" and "On Three," which features none other than Billy Ray Cyrus counting Shania in. She flexes her world-renowned range with dynamic performances punctuated by no shortage of personality, prowess, and passion. These songs ultimately round out the full body of work, elevating the Queen of Me chapter even higher.

"I was in the studio recording "On Three" and I thought: this needs the voice of a sexy man with a southern accent counting the song in, and the first person that came to mind was Billy Ray Cyrus." Twain states on the Cyrus collaboration. "Since our friendship goes way way back, I just called him up and had him record and count me in from my phone! He was really fun and it worked out exactly how I imagined it."

Recently, she delivered the Royal Edition highlighted by the originals "Bone Dry" and "Wanted Man." She completed the collection with a striking and spirited acoustic rendition of "Queen of Me" and the buzzing "Giddy Up!" (Malibu Babie Remix).

Bringing the music to life on the road, the Queen of Me Tour is underway now and off to a rapturous start. With this being the Queen's return to the stage in nearly five years, St. Louis Today stated what everyone was thinking: "Oh, Shania, how much your fans have missed you." Variety claimed, "When [Shania] pulled [Man! I Feel Like A Woman] out as her inevitable final encore number Saturday, it still felt like it was cresting," and Palm Springs Tribune added that the spectacle, "truly was a celebration of all things Shania." Perhaps Bustle put it best: "Shania Twain's 2023 Tour Did Impress Us Much."

Following sold out gigs at legendary venues such as The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, it makes stops across North America and Europe in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, New York, London, Dublin and more before wrapping up on November 14th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.

Twain also recently attended the CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, where she accepted the Equal Play Award, which recognizes artists who are vocal advocates for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music.

TRACK LISTING

1. Giddy Up!

2. Brand New

3. Waking Up Dreaming

4. Best Friend

5. Pretty Liar

6. Inhale/Exhale AIR

7. Last Day of Summer

8. Queen of Me

9. Got It Good

10. Number One

11. Not Just a Girl

12. The Hardest Stone

13. On Three

14. Done & Dusted

15. Bone Dry

16. Wanted Man

17. Inhale/Exhale AIR (feat. BRELAND)

18. Queen Of Me (Acoustic Version)

19. Giddy Up! (Malibu Babie Remix)

SHANIA TWAIN 'QUEEN OF ME' 2023 TOUR DATES

6/23 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

6/27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion &

6/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion &

6/30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center &

7/01 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

7/03 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts &

7/06 Ottawa, ON Ottawa Bluesfest *

7/08 Syracuse, NY St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

7/09 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center +

7/11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden +

7/13 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake +

7/15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center +

7/19 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center =

7/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion =

7/22 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =

7/24 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center =

9/14 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

9/16 London, UK The O2

9/19 Dublin, IRE 3Arena

9/22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro Arena

9/25 Manchester, UK AO Arena

9/26 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham

9/28 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena

10/12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center /

10/13 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena /

10/16 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling Arena /

10/18 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena /

10/20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center /

10/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena !

10/24 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre !

10/25 Montreal, QC Bell Centre !

10/27 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center /

10/28 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center /

10/31 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum /

11/02 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center /

11/03 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena /

11/05 Fargo, ND FARGODOME /

11/07 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre %

11/09 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Centre %

11/11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome %

11/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place %

11/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena %

* Non-Live Nation Date

Support Key

^ Lindsay Ell

# Hailey Whitters

+ Breland

> Kelsea Ballerini

~ Robyn Ottolini

& Priscilla Block

= Mickey Guyton

/ Lily Rose

! Talk

% Tenille Townes

