Lady Gaga In Tiffany's First Super Bowl Ad

The jewelry brand's 60-second commercial will feature Gaga promoting their latest line, Tiffany Hardwear, which includes signature sterling silver and 18k gold pieces inspired from a 1971 bracelet the design team found in Tiffany's archives.

Filmed using Vogue editor Grace Coddington and fashion photographer David Sims, the commercial shows Gaga sporting a black sweater and slim black pants. It's a wink to Tiffany's most iconic celebrity, Audrey Hepburn. Read more here.