Man Guitarist Deke Leonard Dead At 72

"He played his last gigs with Son of Man, and he was playing great, and singing great, and feeling positive," said George Jones, the son of Micky, who was the guitarist in the original Man lineup. "He was saying he wanted to do something this year with Iceberg, and had been working on material. I feel like I have lost a parent. Deke was one of life's gents."

Throughout his career, Leonard left and got back together with Man several times and also was on-and-off with Iceberg. Leonard's latest solo album, Freedom and Chains, dropped back in 2005. Read more here.