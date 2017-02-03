Barren Earth To Begin Recording New Album In March

Singer Jón had this to say, "We are working towards a darker and more aggressive feel, which we attempt to express both experimentally and with a good dose of blunt force!"

The producer shared, "I am really excited about working with Barren Earth! The guys are fantastic musicians and the demo material I've heard so far sounds very promising."



Bass player Oppu added, "The melodic and melancholic side is naturally still there, but spiced with a touch of anger and groove. I'm also looking forward of working with Victor, since we all appreciate his previous work. It also is the first time Barren Earth works with a proper producer, and are very excited about the idea of bringing somebody else into the mix and seeing where that takes us."