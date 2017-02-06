|
Jidenna Releases New Track 'The Let Out' Featuring Quavo
.
(Radio.com) Jidenna has released a new track called "The Let Out" featuring Migos' Quavo. Gone is the dapper three-piece suited sound that helped Jidenna rise to fame with his hit "Classic Man." The singer shows off his darker side on "The Let Out," which features a carnivalesque synth in the beginning before Jidenna enters the track. "Every time I pull up at the let out, it's a spectacle/ Heard the s–t was jumping like the waterboard in Mexico/ This the only time we on time and on schedule/ Collars on the shirt and n—as trying to look respectable," he raps in the first verse, his lyrics turning political. Even if he's not showing off his "classic" style in this latest track, Jidenna can't escape how style has informed his brand. "He a Roger Moore n—a, I'm a Sean Connery," he raps, comparing himself and his rival to James Bond actors. Listen to "The Let Out" below. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
