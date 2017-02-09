Lady Antebellum To Announce CMA Nominees This Morning

02-09-2017

.

Lady Antebellum will announce the nominees for the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards live on CBS This Morning today (Feb. 16) during the 8:00 AM hour. We were sent these details: Entertainment Tonight hosts Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier will also announce additional nominees on ETonline.com at 8:50 AM ET/5:50 AM PT. The full list of nominations will be released immediately following the ETonline.com announcement on ACMcountry.com.



The 52ND Academy Of Country Music Awards will broadcast LIVE from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 2 (live 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.