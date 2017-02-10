Bobaflex Announce Tour and Pink Floyd Cover

The band will be kicking off the trek on February 24th at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, OH and finishing the tour with acoustic show at Munchiez in Beckley, WV on March 25th.

The road trip comes as the group plan to release their cover of the Pink Floyd classic "Hey You" which will be one of the tracks on their forthcoming album that they are aiming to release this summer.

Shaun McCoy had this message to fans about the track, "We wanted to go old school and have listeners call in to their local radio station to be the only way to hear it.

"We are going to release the single exclusively on iTunes on March 24th with preorders to start February 24th. Couple weeks after that it will be available on all digital outlets."



Black Sheep Tour Dates:

02-24-17 in Columbus, OH at Alrosa Villa

02-25-17 in Lima, OH at Herman's Hideaway

02-26-17 in Braidwood, IL at Top Fuel Saloon

03-01-17 in Green Bay, WI at Phatzheadz

03-02-17 in Stevens Point, WI at Live On Main

03-03-17 in Janesville, WI at The Back Bar

03-04-17 in LaCrosse, WI at The Brickhouse

03-05-17 in Newport, MN at Opinion Brewery

03-08-17 in Moorhead, MN (Fargo, ND) at The Garage Bar

03-09-17 in Mankato, MN at Busters

03-10-17 in Dubuque, IA at The Venue

03-11-17 in Waterloo, IA at Spicolli's Rockade

03-12-17 in Omaha, NE at Lookout Lounge

03-15-17 in Meriam, KS at Aftershock

03-16-17 in Chicago Ridge, IL at Star Bar

03-17-17 in Battle Creek, MI at Music Factory

03-18-17 in Woodstock, IL at Offsides Sports Bar

03-19-17 in Lafayette, IN at The Hideaway

03-22-17 in Chesterfield, MI at Diesel Live

03-23-17 in Cincinnati, OH at Bogart's

03-25-17 in Beckley, WV at Munchiez (acoustic show)