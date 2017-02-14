Justin Timberlake Shares 'Driving Range Goofball' Clip

In the slow-motion video, Timberlake stands at the driving range and prepares to hit the ball. His brave caddy stands in front of him a few feet away.

Timberlake's swing launches the ball directly at his caddy, but the trajectory eventually takes it up and over his head. "Driving range goofball. #ATTProAm" Timberlake wrote in the caption.

Timberlake's out on the links as part of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via PGA Tour). Hopefully, his time on the golf course goes much better than last time. A man was arrested after slapping Timberlake in the face while he was playing at the American Century Celebrity Pro-Am in Lake Tahoe in July. Watch the clip here.