William Control Stream New Song 'Analog Flesh In A Digital World'

The series will include four EPs "Pale", "Black," "Red" and "White" and the group had this to say, " Here we dance on the precipice of a new adventure with perfectly laced boots and a new set of fantastic rules. Shaking off the last flakes of a broken heart we move in the direction of magnificence, shuffling our way into a movement that was created only by our willingness to let go of the pain from our past lives and rocket towards a future where boundaries are limitless and the indulgence we seek is just within reach.

The Neuromantic Movement has begun. The anger and self loathing of our formative years has been replaced with the innate desire to belong to an exclusive club that we design where the only rule is, there are no rules. We can dress according to our desires, f**k according to our wishes, laugh and dance and cry and let go of the sorrow we feel at times because life is full of darkness and pain and sometimes it doesn't feel as if it will ever get better." Check out the new song here.