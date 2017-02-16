Charlie Puth And Selena Gomez Hit Gets Haunting Makeover

We were sent these details about the group: The band is set to release their new studio album "Survivor's Guilt" on March 31, 2017 and will be launching a tour in support of the album in the spring.

"The Haunting is a Brooklyn based quartet that is focused on creating a musical experience that is truly unique from their environment. Focusing on alternative and post-hardcore instrumentals, combined with current electronic elements and the vocals of Veronica Secreti, the band is pushing the envelope in the current Manhattan music scene. " Check out the cover via Spotify here.